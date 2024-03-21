MEP Rob Roos: Nuclear Energy vs. Climate Communism

The climate change policies of the European Union are driven by the ideology of “climate communisms,” whose goal is to degrow the economy and instill China-style societal control over society, says Rob Roos, the member of the European Parliament representing the Netherlands.

In this interview with The New American, Mr. Roos discusses the recent panel discussion he hosted at the EU Parliament on the importance of nuclear energy and the EU’s debate over the composition of its energy section, describing the advantages of nuclear energy compared to renewable sources such as solar and wind. The MEP said that while the EU is trying to effectively satisfy the block’s growing demand for energy while also addressing high energy prices and air pollution, nuclear power has the strong potential to solve these issues and that renewables are “mathematically and physically” unable to do that.

Much like Covid restrictions, climate regulations are fear-based, said Mr. Roos. They are taking away people’s freedoms and the right to make their own choices and decisions while simultaneously damaging virtually every economic sector, as described by Mr. Roos, specifically focusing on the severe impact on agriculture and housing. The latter is further undermined by the massive migration, noted the parliamentary. One of the most fundamental freedoms lately under attack in Europe is freedom of movement, as the EU Parliament voted last year to effectively ban the sale of internal combustion cars by 2035, aiming to speed up the switch to electric vehicles.

Mr. Roos further described the apparent preparations for climate lockdowns, which include the adaptation of the EU digital identity and the CBDC.

