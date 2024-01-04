It's the Border, Stupid

Jan 4, 2024 - Back in the day, Bill Clinton ran his first presidential campaign with the internal slogan, “It’s the economy, stupid.” The nation was focused on their pocketbooks, and Clinton successfully used that fact to win the White House.

Today, it’s not just the economy, it’s also the border. Donald Trump knows it, and with the Iowa caucuses just days away, has written an op-ed in the Des Moines Register promising to solve the problem immediately. Trump proposes to deport illegals en masse, his first day in office, and cancel every Biden policy that has caused a “catastrophe of historic proportions.”

