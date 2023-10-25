VAXX poisoned pop star & son suffer horrible skin problems

She recently is quoted as saying, "The rash wasn't caused by any vaccine. He hasn't been vaccinated." That is a lie. Her docs probably told her that it has "nothing to do with any vaccine." What I've learned from Covid is that most doctors just repeat the lies they're told by the medical associations. They do this out of self interest: to keep their medical licenses, and they're financially incentivized to inject as many people as possible. They get five and six figure bonuses if they reach certain thresholds.



Furthermore, she is literally a pharmaceutical sales rep.

She just posted an ad for "Opzelura" on her Instagram page.

She is on record fully promoting the vax for herself and her son. All evidence indicates the poor kid was injured by the vax.

###

"Mandy Moore shares photo of son’s rash after he was diagnosed with skin condition

TODAY.com spoke about the rare condition with a dermatologist.

Mandy Moore is spreading the word about a childhood rash that is affecting her son.

On July 28, the “This Is Us” actor shared three Instagram stories featuring her 2-year-old son, August Harrison Goldsmith, who goes by Gus. Moore detailed how she spent the week hunting down answers soon after he developed a severe rash.

Moore’s first post shows a picture of Gus standing at a doctor’s office and licking a lollipop.

“This sweet boy woke up with a crazy rash on Saturday am,” Moore wrote over the picture. “We thought maybe an (eczema) flare? Poison oak? Allergy. We tried to deduce what it could be and did anything to help him find relief from the itch. Went to urgent care. Pediatrician. Dermatologist. Pediatric dermatologist. All the while, he smiles and laughs and carries on with his day like the rockstar he is.”

The second post shows a picture of Gus and the widely spread rash on his legs. Bright red splotches appear to have spread all over his lower limbs, from his toes to his thighs.

https://www.todayDOTcom/health/gianotti-crosti-syndrome-mandy-moore-rcna96983

###

Gianotti-Crosti syndrome in a child following hepatitis B virus vaccination

Mehmet Karakaş 1, Murat Durdu, Ilhan Tuncer, Filiz Cevlik

Affiliations expand

Abstract

"Gianotti-Crosti syndrome is self-limited, characterized by papular eruption with a symmetrical distribution on the limbs and face of children, and a dermatosis of unknown etiology. However, there are many suggested factors such as a number of diseases (viral or bacterial) and vaccination. We report a case of Gianotti-Crosti syndrome that had developed 3 weeks after the hepatitis B virus vaccination."

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nihDOTgov/17239149/

###

MANDY MOORE AND ANNA

"Watch as Anna, a 12-year-old with eczema, meets Mandy Moore who also lives with the condition. Anna recalls her experience dealing with relentless symptoms that affected her while cheerleading, playing basketball and even doing homework. She knew something had to change. Hear about the moment she realized it was time to find a treatment that helps improve her eczema."

https://www.opzeluraDOTcom/atopic-dermatitis/momentsofclarity

###

Mirrored - bootcamp

