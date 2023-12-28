Create New Account
All The Options For Men Have Been Stigmatized
Neroke-5
What do you do when all your options in regards to women are wrong. You go your own way that's what you do. Taking the Red Pill means that you reject the standards put before you and you find your own path. What that path for you is? That depends on what you need in your life

