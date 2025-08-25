BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
While the USA was exporting death, war, & misery, China was busy painting the world Red
💬 While the USA was exporting death, war, and misery, China was busy painting the world red. 

All of the small wars and weird agreements currently being waged by the USA are to disrupt this......

Credit: nationaljuche (https://x.com/nationaljuche)

Adding (is the US moving toward Communism?)

⚒ JUST IN!!! The U.S. government plans to take ownership stakes in more private companies

After acquiring a 9.9% stake in Intel through an $8.9 billion equity conversion of CHIPS Act and Secure Enclave grants, the federal government is now reportedly preparing similar deals across key industries, citing national security and economic resilience.

The Intel acquisition included a 5-year warrant to raise ownership even further if its foundry business drops below 51% control.

This a move toward strategic state capitalism in critical sectors like semiconductors, defense tech, AI, and advanced manufacturing.

MAGA COMMUNISM!!!!?

