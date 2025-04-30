© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia offers DIRECT talks to Ukraine — no preconditions — UN Rep Nebenzia (yesterday, 29th)
‘It could be the prelude to direct peace talks… despite difficulties regarding Zelensky’s legitimacy’
But Zelensky wants ‘security guarantees,’ ‘30-day ceasefire’
Why is Ukraine blocking peace?
adding: Russia is READY for direct negotiations with Ukraine without preconditions, despite concerns over the legitimacy of Volodymyr Zelensky – Russia's UN envoy
💬 “We count on the Ukrainian side to follow our example [joining the ceasefire in May]. Such a step could serve as a prelude to direct peaceful negotiations between Russia and Ukraine without any preconditions, which we are ready for — despite the existing issue regarding the legitimacy of the head of the Kiev regime,” Nebenzia said during the UN Security Council meeting.