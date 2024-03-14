Press conference Mark Lamb featuring guest

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Arizona State Legislature
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Friday, March 8, 2024
Republican State Lawmakers Discuss Next Steps for Legislation
to Secure Arizona's Southern Border & Protect Arizonans From Crime
PHOENIX, ARIZONA— Members of the media are invited to join Senate and House Republicans at a press
conference Monday to highlight the remaining border-related bills this session that are continuing their journey
to the Governor's desk and to Arizona voters on the November ballot.
Speakers will take relevant questions at the conclusion of their remarks.
Date:
Monday, March 11, 2024
Time:
11:30 a.m.
Location:
Arizona State Capitol- Senate Lawn
(Southwest Corner of Jefferson St. & 17th
