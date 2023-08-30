Jeff Fenholt: The Weaponization of the IRS

In today's episode of TruNews, your host Rick Wiles is accompanied by a special guest, Jeff Fenholt. Jeff Fenholt took on the iconic lead role in the original Broadway rendition and subsequent tour of the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice musical, "Jesus Christ Superstar." Later in his life, Fenholt experienced a transformative journey where he embraced Christ as his Savior, channeling his passion into becoming a vocal and impactful evangelist through both music and spoken word.





Although Fenholt wasn't the initial lead in "Jesus Christ Superstar," he had the honor of originating the role on Broadway when the groundbreaking rock opera premiered at the Mark Hellinger Theatre in October 1971. This pivotal production propelled Fenholt into instant fame, even gracing the cover of Time magazine. Reflecting on his path, Fenholt candidly shared his struggles with substance abuse and addiction before finding his spiritual calling as a devoted follower of Christ. In the 1980s and 1990s, he was a frequent presence on the Christian television network TBN.





Jeff opens up about various facets of his life journey, offering glimpses into his personal testimony. Joined by Rick, he delves into true anecdotes involving his encounters with the Internal Revenue Service and an unexpected visit from the Secret Service at his residence.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 8/30/23





