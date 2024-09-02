Russian military publics write that the Russian army has received new KABs with an increased strike range due to enlarged wings.

According to their estimates, instead of the current 50-60 km for the FAB-500, the range could increase to 78-85 km.

They also write that the tests of the most powerful Russian bombs FAB-3000M54 with UMPK are being completed, which will allow them to be dropped from great distances without flying into the zone of destruction of Ukrainian air defense.

This information has not been officially confirmed.