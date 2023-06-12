The Perfect Lugol's Iodine For Mega Dosing - (50MG PER DROP!)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Perfect Lugols Iodine For Mega Dosing - (50MG PER DROP!)
I am a huge advocate and teacher of mega dosing Lugols Iodine which is a supplementation form of the essential mineral Iodine which is essential for people to be healthy and function optimally.
And normally when people mega dose with Lugols Iodine they use a 5% solution and to mega dose with this requires a lot of drops which makes this supplement run out very quickly.
But there is a much better option for mega dosing Lugols Iodine and that is with the perfect Lugols Iodine taking such doses which provides you with 50mg per drop, unlike 5% solutions which just give you 6.25mgs per drop.
Mega dosing with the high strength solution SAVES you a lot of money as well as makes it easier for you to take mega doses I talk extensively about everything mentioned above in great detail, if you want to learn all about this make sure to watch this video "The Perfect Lugols Iodine For Mega Dosing - (50MG PER DROP!)” from start to finish.
