Infrared Flight over Gulf of Mexico HD1080
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5178 followers
2
83 views • 1 month ago

Epic infrared photography from airplane flight over Gulf of Mexico looking at the US towards the north.

This was filmed with a Sony AX53 in night shot mode and with an IR 950 nm infrared long pass filter attached to the front threads, to block visible light and only let infrared light through.


Journal of Geocentric Cosmology (Steven Alonzo)

https://www.youtube.com/@JournalofGeocentricCosmology/videos


The Flat Earth Archive

https://www.youtube.com/@theflateartharchive7915/videos


Taboo Conspiracy [Mirror]

https://www.youtube.com/@tabooconspiracymirror1389/featured


p-brane

https://www.youtube.com/@p-brane/videos


Hangman1128

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHygWFStecxDHm3dgIZEixg


THE FLAT EARTH WARRIORZ

https://www.youtube.com/@the_flat_earth_warriorz/videos


Flat Earth Clock app

https://rumble.com/c/flatearthclock/videos?e9s=src_v1_cbl


Flat Stuff Earth

https://www.youtube.com/@FlatStuffEarth/videos


Shared from and subscribe to:

J Tolan

https://www.youtube.com/@jtolanmedia1/videos


Keywords
real sciencetruthflat earth
