ENGLEWOOD MAN FACING OVER 80 CHILD MOLESTATION CHARGES 💀 FOUND DEAD IN JAIL [JUSTICE ⚖ SERVED]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
615 followers
73 views • 11 months ago

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WPEC) — A man who was facing 83 charges on child molestation was found dead in his jail cell Monday morning.


The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said 48-year-old James Palmucci was found by jail staff with fabric around his neck.


RELATED: School district employee arrested for having sex with minor, sexual assault

https://cbs12.com/news/local/school-district-employee-arrested-for-having-sex-with-minor-sexual-assault


The Sheriff's Office said Palmucci's victims were young teenage girls who he connected with over Snapchat.


Authorities said they found videos on his phone of him with the victims.


Palmucci was due to appear in court Monday morning.


Detectives are currently investigating.


https://cbs12.com/news/local/florida-man-facing-over-80-counts-of-child-molestation-found-dead-in-jail


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E_A8AAncB2Q

Keywords
child molestationenglewoodmulti pronged attackjames palmucciropedjustice served
