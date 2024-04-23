Carry Handle Return to Zero / Around the Squares Test

Palmetto State Armory Carry Handle on 20" Bear Creek Arsenal return to zero test...around the squares.





Went to the range to zero the Palmetto State Armory carry handle sight that sits atop my Bear Creek Arsenal 20” AR.





Once zeroed, I decided to do an “Around the Squares” test…something I often do with optics, but never before with irons





Always aiming at the center square, I use the .43 MOA windage clicks and .53 Elevation clicks to move the hits from square to square.





I start with “checking my zero” firing at and hitting the center square. Then to hit the square to the left of center, I dial in 9 MOA left or 21 clicks on the windage and while still aiming at the center square, look for my hit in the middle left square.





Then using the elevation wheel, I dial up 11 MOA…or 21 clicks. Aim at the center square and anticipate a hit on the upper left square.





Then it’s 18 MOA right, 42 clicks…I ran out of windage clicks to the right so went as far as I could (8 clicks short), aimed at the center square and anticipated a hit near the upper right square.





Then 11 MOA down or 21 clicks on the elevation wheel, aiming at the center square, looking for a hit just to the left of the middle right square.





With the irons, I couldn’t dial down to the bottom row squares, so I did 21 clicks left for 9MOA. If I had been paying attention I could have subtracted 8 clicks to put me back to my zero…fired for the center square, and looking for a hit on the center square…or, in this case, 2 MOA to the left.





I think the test demonstrates that the .43 MOA per click for windage and .53 MOA per click for elevation is correct and that the PSA carry handle sight can legitimately perform the “around the squares” test.





https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/ar15/ironsACOG