Taylor Marshall's Publicity Stunts & False Theology - Exposed
vaticancatholic.com
vaticancatholic.com
40 followers
47 views • 10/01/2023

The permanent page for this video is here: https://endtimes.video/taylor-marshall-publicity-stunts/ 0:00 Marshall’s “Presidential Candidate” Publicity Stunt 7:45 Marshall’s Deception About The Removal Of Pachamama Idols 16:35 Marshall Considers James Martin & Joe Biden To Be Catholic 18:37 Marshall’s Contradictions On Whether Francis Is The Pope 23:57 Marshall Is Actually Novus Ordo In Theology 26:01 Marshall’s Misquote Of St. Robert Bellarmine 38:48 Is Marshall Just A Dad With A Webcam? 43:29 He Still Considers John Paul II To Be A Saint 44:24 Marshall’s Interesting Admissions About The End Times We encourage people to watch this video all the way through. It covers a number of important issues, including a mistranslation of St. Robert Bellarmine that’s used by many false traditionalists, and much more. To see future videos, sign up for our e-mail list here: https://mhfm.email https://vaticancatholic.com https://endtimes.video

Keywords
presidentbiblegospeljesuschristianfaithcatholic churchus elections
