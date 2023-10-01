Taylor Marshall's Publicity Stunts & False Theology - Exposed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The permanent page for this video is here: https://endtimes.video/taylor-marshall-publicity-stunts/
0:00 Marshall’s “Presidential Candidate” Publicity Stunt
7:45 Marshall’s Deception About The Removal Of Pachamama Idols
16:35 Marshall Considers James Martin & Joe Biden To Be Catholic
18:37 Marshall’s Contradictions On Whether Francis Is The Pope
23:57 Marshall Is Actually Novus Ordo In Theology
26:01 Marshall’s Misquote Of St. Robert Bellarmine
38:48 Is Marshall Just A Dad With A Webcam?
43:29 He Still Considers John Paul II To Be A Saint
44:24 Marshall’s Interesting Admissions About The End Times
We encourage people to watch this video all the way through. It covers a number of important issues, including a mistranslation of St. Robert Bellarmine that’s used by many false traditionalists, and much more.
To see future videos, sign up for our e-mail list here: https://mhfm.email
https://vaticancatholic.com https://endtimes.video