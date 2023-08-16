Bitcoin's Orange Wave hit the Shores of Argentina

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Javier Milei has won the primary election in Argentina, with the runoff set for October. Although the media labels him "far right" he's merely a libertarian candidate who speaks favorably of bitcoin. The Overton window is shifting and the orange wave will be lapping up on the shores of Latin America and other countries with less than stellar governments, taking away their ability to destroy peoples life savings via printing money.#javiermilei #bitcoin #argentina
