Hate Tate or Great Tate ?!?

Andrew Tate is young and successful and outspoken. He also doesn't hate men. That's not allowed in Western Society. I think he is a net positive for Western Civilization. That doesn't mean he is perfect, but if more men would stop rejecting masculinity, the world would be a better place.
I made this video over 9 months ago. As we move into the age of emasculated cowards I feel Tate's message of strength is more important than ever.