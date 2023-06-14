Hate Tate or Great Tate ?!?

https://summit.news/2022/09/08/the-simpocalypse/

Andrew Tate is young and successful and outspoken. He also doesn't hate men. That's not allowed in Western Society. I think he is a net positive for Western Civilization. That doesn't mean he is perfect, but if more men would stop rejecting masculinity, the world would be a better place.

I made this video over 9 months ago. As we move into the age of emasculated cowards I feel Tate's message of strength is more important than ever.

