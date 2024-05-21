BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🔥Inferno for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Belogorovka - “Solntsepok” and “Grad” Burn the AFU
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
129 views • 12 months ago

🔥Inferno for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Belogorovka: “Solntsepok” and “Grad” burn the AFU.

 ▪️Ukrainian military from this direction in the summary talk about how the Russian army launched an attack on Belogorovka in the LPR:

▪️“During the week, the Russians intensified their assault operations.

▪️This time, a special feature is the use of a large number of MLRS “Grad” and TOS “Solntsepek” (in the video you can see the intensity of the shelling).

▪️During the assault, tanks completely scalded with metal are working, equipment such as MTLB, infantry fighting vehicles with infantry are also traveling, and enemy assault groups are working in parallel.

▪️Several surges occur throughout the day in order to deplete our strength.”

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
