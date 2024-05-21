© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔥Inferno for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Belogorovka: “Solntsepok” and “Grad” burn the AFU.
▪️Ukrainian military from this direction in the summary talk about how the Russian army launched an attack on Belogorovka in the LPR:
▪️“During the week, the Russians intensified their assault operations.
▪️This time, a special feature is the use of a large number of MLRS “Grad” and TOS “Solntsepek” (in the video you can see the intensity of the shelling).
▪️During the assault, tanks completely scalded with metal are working, equipment such as MTLB, infantry fighting vehicles with infantry are also traveling, and enemy assault groups are working in parallel.
▪️Several surges occur throughout the day in order to deplete our strength.”