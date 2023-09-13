25,000 times the amount of mercury allowed in public water

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
OB-GYN: - Don’t eat Tuna because it has mercury! Also OB-GYN: - Take a shot that has 25K times the amount of mercury allowed in public water! Why did the CDC ignore the data? Fear not, keep a strong nutritional foundation: https://tinyurl.com/DailyProtocolNutriFoundation Clip excerpt from Dr Tent's Presentation: "Memorable Patient Cases Part 2"
Originally on Youtube which removed the video, Now on Rumble: https://rumble.com/vf9dtr-memorable-patient-cases-part-2-by-dr.-tent.html