25,000 times the amount of mercury allowed in public water

OB-GYN: - Don’t eat Tuna because it has mercury! Also OB-GYN: - Take a shot that has 25K times the amount of mercury allowed in public water! Why did the CDC ignore the data? Fear not, keep a strong nutritional foundation: https://tinyurl.com/DailyProtocolNutriFoundation Clip excerpt from Dr Tent's Presentation: "Memorable Patient Cases Part 2"

Originally on Youtube which removed the video, Now on Rumble: https://rumble.com/vf9dtr-memorable-patient-cases-part-2-by-dr.-tent.html



