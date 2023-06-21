⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1400 (21 June 2023)

◽️The Ukrainian Armed Forces have continued their attempts to conduct offensive operations in South Donetsk, Zaporozhye & Donetsk directions during the previous 24 hrs.



◽️ In the area of Vremenka salient, Operational-Tactical Aviation and Army Aviation launched an attack against AFU units near Novodonetskoye, Storozhevoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Levadnoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️ As a result of the strikes, a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, and three armoured fighting vehicles were annihilated.

◽️ In Zaporozhye direction, two attacks by UKR 65th mechanised brigade reinforced by tanks in the areas of Novodanilovka & Yablokovo (Zaporozhye reg) were repelled by decisive & competent actions of Vostok Group of Forces, air strikes & artillery fire during the day.

▫️ In addition, enemy reserve columns advancing towards Lobkovoye & Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye reg) as well as a manpower & equipment cluster near Belogorye (Zaporozhye reg) were engaged by gunfire.

◽️ Three sabotage & reconnaissance groups were also eliminated close to Dorozhniyanka, Gulyai Pole & Mirnoye (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️ Total enemy losses in S Donetsk & Zaporozhye directions overnight were up to 200 UKR servicemen, 8 tanks, 6 infantry fighting vehicles, 13 armoured fighting vehi, 3 motor vehi, 2 D-20 howitzers, 2 Msta-B howitzers, as well as 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, & 1 Grad MLRS fighting vehi.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, the Yug Group of Forces has successfully repelled ten enemy attacks close to Veseloye, Georgiyevka, Pervomayskoye, Krasnogorovka, Vodyanoye, and Marinka (Donetsk People's Republic) during the past 24 hours.

▫️ Up to 400 Ukrainian troops, a tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, and eight motor vehicles were neutralised during combat.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Berestovoye, Kislovka (Kharkov region), Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥 In addition, actions of 3 sabotage & recon groups of the AF of UKR were thwarted near Sinkovka, Kotlyarovka (Kharkov reg) & Novoselovskoye (LPR).

◽️ The enemy suffered over 40 UKR troops, an armoured fighting vehi & 2 pick-up trucks in this direction during the day. A serviceman of the AF of UKR surrendered.

◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, Russian aviation, artillery & heavy flamethrower systems of the Tsentr GoF hit units of the AF of Ukraine close to Ploshchanka, Chervonopopovka, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), Yampolovka, and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ Also during the day, actions of three Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups were foiled close to Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic) and in the Serebryansky forestry.

▫️ Up to 135 Ukrainian troops, an infantry fighting vehicle, two armoured fighting vehicles, four pick-up trucks, a D-30 howitzer, and three Gvozdika self-propelled artillery units have been eliminated in this direction during the day. Eight servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine surrendered.

▫️ In Kherson direction, over 60 Ukrainian troops, seven motor vehicles, one Akatsiya self-propelled system, two Msta-B howitzers, and one U.S.-made M777 artillery system have been neutralised over the past 24 hours.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 117 AFU artillery units at their fire positions, manpower, and military hardware in 129 areas during the day.

▫️ Also, ammunition depots of the 109th Territorial Defence Brigade, 44th Artillery and the 60th Mechanised brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been destroyed near Novgorodskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Novopavlovka (Zaporozhye region), and Morohovets (Kharkov region).

▫️ Moreover, a command post of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed close to Zapasnoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️ Air defence forces have intercepted seven HIMARS and Uragan MLRS projectiles during the day.

▫️ Moreover, 12 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down close to Lyubimovka, Zaporozhskoye, Perezhnoye (Zaporozhye region), Ploshchanka, Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic), Volodino, and Blagoveshchenka (Donetsk People's Republic).

📊 In total, 444 airplanes and 240 helicopters, 4,725 unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 air defence missile systems, 10,256 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,127 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 5,187 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 11,098 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.



