HISTORY IS A LIE: Rome re-wrote history, 'changed laws & times' and the church believed it all
70 WEEKS OF DANIEL
123 views • 03/31/2024

Watch to the end, critical information how Christianity has believed 'the lie' & followed the changes to the calendar Messiah created and died on: This 'niche-cast' is an open classroom whereby we can come and unlearn these lies and learn the truth, that the calendar Messiah created & died on did not end at the cross! Easter has replaced Passover '5 weeks beforehand', and Christianity are proven to be 'the lost sheep of the house of Israel' by the Qodesh Calendar discovery.

30 Evidences & Facts: https://drive.proton.me/urls/44PTFPV27R#ydBD7EG0Si5P

The Calendar https://drive.proton.me/urls/FJZ3MHKNA4#dhZOxs6bGNf3

My other channel that proves Romes week was never used by Messiah:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/malachiyarden





bibleprophecyreligionsundaysaturdayhistorysabbathcalendar
