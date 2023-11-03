Israel says Hiroshima bombing is its model for Gaza (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube channel The Electronic Intifada
https://youtu.be/UvFpTplU_Ks?si=cDoP5-XEKNx9XLs1
3 Nov 2023
Ali Abunimah delivers an overview of the most recent news and analysis on day 27 of Israel's assault on the Gaza Strip.
You can watch the entire broadcast here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Njuruv_2Kig
