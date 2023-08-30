Brian & Jessi Show | Taking Inventory - Part 2 | Episode 9

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastors Brian and Jessi continue to talk about living a balanced life, and the five areas of your life that you need to be constantly re-evaluating and adjusting. On this episode they discuss taking inventory of your financial life.
___________
Find out more about His Church at hischurch.cc
Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation Today At:
www.BH-PM.com
Learn More About Doctor Sherwood Today At: www.Sherwood.TV
Support Today By Buying Anything from www.MyPillow.com Using PROMO “GIBSON PODCAST”
Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**August 25th & 26th - Tickets On Sale for Las Vegas, Nevada!!!
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102"