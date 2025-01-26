President Trump & The Most Catholic Jesuit Cabinet Brings Sunday Law. David's Dancing & The Dark Day

President Trump’s picks make his Cabinet among the most Catholic ever. President-elect Donald Trump has chosen to appoint Catholics to key Cabinet and senior advisory roles. It’s led some to claim that this could be the “most Catholic” Cabinet and administration in the history of U.S. politics. The Biden administration was also noted for appointing a significant number of Catholics to high office. However, Trump’s appointments represent a departure from the liberal Catholics of Biden’s era to ones with a more conservative, pro-life outlook.





Trump picks several Catholics for Cabinet: Kennedy, Rubio, Stefanik, Ratcliffe, Duffy. Trump’s very catholic cabinet He is bringing in qualified grown-ups, not just listening to whoever will be his biggest fanboy in the moment. Cardinal Dolan, Father Mann among clergy leading President Trump’s inaugural prayers. The Catholics in Trump’s administration could take GOP in whole new direction. The president-elect has nominated at least a dozen Catholics to top positions. Cardinal Dolan, Father Mann among clergy leading President Trump’s inaugural prayers. Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi vows to end ‘weaponization’ against Catholics. Why Catholics thrive in the CIA





#Trump

#Catholics

#WhiteHouse

#Project2025

#Congress

#SundayLaw

#SDA

#AuroraBorealis





#KamalaHarris

#PresidentKamala

#JoeBiden





#Climate

#WildFires

#SundayLaw

#ClimateSabbath

#Kamala

#TedWilson

#Aventist

#EllenWhite

#SeventhDayAdventist

#HumanMetapneumovirus

#China

#DarkDay

#DarkDays





#SDA





#KamalaHarris

#Drones

#WhiteHouse

#PopeFrancis





#NOLA

#NewYear

#Terrorism

#2025

#TerroristAttacks

#ISIS

#Bourbon

#SundayLaw

#DarkDay

#DavidHouse

#911

#9/11

#TURO

#Cybertruck

#Tesla

#TrumpHotel

#FrenchQuarter





#Sept11

#Jan6Committee

#January62021

#BigBrother

#Surveillance

#GovernmentSurveillance

#PatriotAct

#Jan6

#CapitolAttack

#CapitolRiot

#CapitolRiots









Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





Zelle: 757-955-6871





PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House