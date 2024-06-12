James Lindsay: How to treat Unsettled Covid-19 Crimes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Author James Lindsay reminds of the rotten foundations the past Corona crisis was based upon. His thoughts evoke re-consideration of the whole procedure brought to us by government and media. Remembering unsettled crimes is essential: please repost this interview!
