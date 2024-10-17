Babylon is fallen: Baptist church manual claims Saturday is the Sabbath, not SUNday

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The biblical Sabbath is the 7th day of the week also known as Saturday. The whole Christian ‘world’ has been duped into believing that SUNday is the Lord’s Day when Isaiah 58:13 claims that God’s 7th day Sabbath is the biblical Lord’s Day.





Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]



