Navigating Treacherous Financial Waters with Andrew Kaufman, M.D
134 views • 11/17/2023

Dr. Andrew Kaufman


Nov 11, 2023


You might have heard it already…


…“The economy is about to collapse”…


…“The U.S. Empire is about to fall”…


…“Get your hands on gold and silver before it’s too late!”


Now that I’ve extensively delved into the topic of Terrain vs Germ Theory, I figured it would be a perfect time to share some insights on the financial system.


During this interview with Laura Lynn, I discussed the value of real currency like gold and silver, as well as Fiat currency, debt slavery, the history of collapsing economies, and the true meaning of The Great 'Reset.'


Tune in and enjoy this interview on a totally different topic!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3v3vdj-navigating-treacherous-financial-waters-with-andrew-kaufman-m.d..html

Keywords
collapseamericafiat currencyeconomyhistorygoldsilverfinancialfinanceinsightsfalldebt slaverytreacherousdr andrew kaufmangreat resetlaura lynnnavigatingreal currency
