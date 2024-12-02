RETIRED PHARMA R&D EXECUTIVE SASHA LATYPOVA DESCRIBES ☤ HOW VACCINATION IS LITERALLY IMPOSSIBLE!

"All chronic diseases today, especially in people under, let's say, 50, are because of vaccines. It's not because of what you eat...We have to stay focused on the shots because that's how they poison us and our children."





Latypova highlights the work of Nobel Prize winner—and eugenicist—Charles Richet, which showed conclusively that anytime a protein—of any type—is injected into a person's bloodstream, it primes their body for an anaphylactic reaction the next time they're injected with (or even, possibly, consume) that protein. Richet "quickly realized that you don't have to inject a toxin to produce [anaphylaxis]," Latypova says. "You can inject safe things like milk, like, corn, soy derivatives, albumins, gelatin. So anything that you think is safe to eat, if you inject it, a protein directly into the bloodstream, you can produce this effect."





Latypova notes: "This is how people have lactose intolerance. All the peanut allergies are because of this. The Alpha-gal, this effect [meat allergies] it's another type of allergy that's because of the gelatin injections. And so there's a variety of different reactions. They all boil down to the same thing: You got injected with the protein directly into the bloodstream." "So all chronic diseases today, especially in people under, let's say, 50, are because of the vaccines. It's not because of what you eat," the retired pharma executive adds.





She goes on to say: "To produce the same damage through food, you need decades, and you need really bad habits. And you sometimes you might not even get But with one shot of a newborn, you can produce this effect for life. So that's why I'm saying, all this debate about food, throw it out of the window doesn't matter. We have to stay focused on the shots because that's how they poison us and our children through this. The food effects are secondary." Furthermore, Latypova says that "the work of Charles Richet and his Nobel Prize definitively says that it's not possible to vaccinate. Vaccination is not possible. There are no safe vaccines." She adds: "You can't do it because we have this fundamental law of nature that works against it.





You can't inject proteins directly into the bloodstream. And everybody denies it. The whole medical establishment denies that this exists, that this knowledge is available. They deny it. They call it different names. They give it different categories. They hide the data. They ban us everywhere. They say we're cranks and anti-vaxxers, and we're just crazy, and we're killing grandma. And so this whole establishment is working as one unit to suppress this information." This is why food is the new focus among the (usurped) freedom health movement,





Latypova notes. "That's why they're telling you, 'Oh, it's food...

