21-year-old Brazilian Goalkeeper Jian Kayo Found Dead...

Ituano goalkeeper Jian Kayo is found dead at home
Clube Paulista confirmed the death of the 21-year-old athlete, who had just joined the professional team this year; cause of death has not yet been revealed
Source:
https://www.cnnbrasil.com.br/esporte/goleiro-do-ituano-jian-kayo-e-encontrado-morto-em-casa/
Mirrored - ImportantInformation1