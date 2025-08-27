TARIFFS: America's Forgotten First Economic Debate

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hamilton vs Madison and Jefferson. The first great economic debate under the Constitution was about tariffs, and it actually started under the Articles of Confederation. But the debate wasn’t about protectionism vs free trade. It was dueling forms of government intervention.
Path to Liberty: August 27, 2025