Cincy Actor Brings show to Louisville

Whitney Austin is the Miracle Mass Shooting survivor from the Cincy
5/3 bank HOAX. This event was pulled off where she lives, Louisville.
This mom drove 1-1/2 hours one way to go to work in Cincy with 2 little
kids in preschool. Totally believable (eye roll). Anyways, when this
Louisville hoax came out, this Cincy 5/3 hoax was the first thing that
popped in my head as the original hoax script. It was confirmed that
this was the script when Whitney popped up the following day to push gun
control. She was shot 12 times with a 9mm at point blank range, and
nothing hit a vein OR any vitals (despite being shot in the chest and
torso). She didn’t need a ventilator or a cast, much less stitches!
Some miracle! Mirrored - Jeffersonian Girl