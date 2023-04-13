BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Cincy Actor Brings show to Louisville
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
122 views • 04/13/2023

Whitney Austin is the Miracle Mass Shooting survivor from the Cincy 5/3 bank HOAX. This event was pulled off where she lives, Louisville. This mom drove 1-1/2 hours one way to go to work in Cincy with 2 little kids in preschool. Totally believable (eye roll). Anyways, when this Louisville hoax came out, this Cincy 5/3 hoax was the first thing that popped in my head as the original hoax script. It was confirmed that this was the script when Whitney popped up the following day to push gun control. She was shot 12 times with a 9mm at point blank range, and nothing hit a vein OR any vitals (despite being shot in the chest and torso). She didn’t need a ventilator or a cast, much less stitches! Some miracle! Mirrored - Jeffersonian Girl

louisvillecrisis actor awarddrill participantcincy
