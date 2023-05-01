WHO YOU ARE, a deeper look (Original Poem)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I know this poem sounds a bit repetitive, I have a few like this for sure. It was sort of a stream of consciousness when I wrote it and I hope it resonates with someone out there. I don't have all the answers and no one is aware of that more than I am but I will say that I spend a lot of time asking questions. I think humbly asking and pondering the deeper meaning of life and of our existence is a never ending process but one that is well worth the time and effort. It moves us along the road even if the road is long and winding. I hope something that I write makes you think about things in ways you hadn't before. If I can only accomplish that, I am so very grateful. I respect you all for making your way through this very realistic illusion fraught with challenges. How can we both take it less seriously and more seriously simultaneously?
