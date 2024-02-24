Stella Assange: This case is about whether state crimes can continue unpunished, unscrutinized

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WikiLeaks · Stella Assange speaking this week: "This case is about whether state crimes can continue unpunished, unscrutinized - Julian's freedom is the only antidote. Julian Assange is the worlds most famous political prisoner...and the world is watching" #FreeAssange
@wikileaks