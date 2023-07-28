"Wartime" (2023 original hard rock song, audio only)

Written and performed by Six Gun Cross

Lyrics:Fire on the ground, fire in the sky

The mushroom cloud is quite a sight

We want Jesus to take us, but its not time

Ain't no doubt about it, you're going to die





Wartime

Its Wartime





Bombs burst in the air, bullets in the wall

Planes spray the skies, the toxins fall

One giant bar fight, its a free for all

People cry for help, but there's no one to call





Wartime

Its Wartime