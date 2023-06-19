Israeli commandos flanked by helicopter gunships raided a refugee camp in Jenin in the occupied West Bank. Killing 5, including a 15 yr old and wounding 66 Palestinians.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli commandos flanked by helicopter gunships raided a refugee camp in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, killing at least five Palestinians, including a 15-year-old child, and injuring 66 others, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.
◾️Palestinian resistance fighters opened fire against the invading troops, resulting in a 10-hour exchange of fire.