"I would like to look Western curators in the eye and say hello to the manufacturers of the Leopards. The Abrams will arrive here soon, we will also get to know them, and there will be no trace of them."

The video shows the crew members of the already legendary Alyosha tank, who single-handedly destroyed an armored column of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of 8 vehicles in the Zaporozhye direction.

The tankers have already been presented for state awards for the accomplished feat.

I have the amazing videos, long version and short.

Long Version: https://www.brighteon.com/93cc6892-76a7-4f11-8608-530b962fb8da

Short Version: https://www.brighteon.com/ad58fa0a-0a19-4af1-96e3-6fd24d9f9d4b







