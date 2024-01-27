Highlights of Russian Military Operation in #Ukraine on 25-26 Jan 2024

Russian troops again attacked several industrial enterprises in various parts of the so-called. Ukraine. In Kharkov , kamikaze drones "Geran" hit buildings on the territory of the tank plant named after. Malysheva.





▪️Another target of the attack was the ship repair facilities in Odessa , where several drones also flew in. The city itself is one of the major hubs for the production of unmanned boats.





▪️Russian forces continue to try to push through the enemy’s defenses in the Liman direction. To the east of Yampolovka and Zarechny there are oncoming battles, Ukrainian formations are counterattacking.





▪️Near Bogdanovka there are heavy battles for nearby heights, artillery is actively working. Russian troops are trying to advance in a wide range along the heights to the north and south of the settlement.





▪️To the south, the Russian Armed Forces are attacking in the direction of Krasnoye and were even able to catch on to the eastern outskirts. Russian units advanced along the plantings from Kleshcheevka , bypassing the field east of the village.





▪️ Fierce fighting continues in the Donetsk direction in almost all areas. In the area of the Northern clash they are in landings - neither side can achieve progress.





▪️At the same time, Ukrainian formations still retain the ability to shell the western regions of Donetsk . As a result of another raid, at least three civilians were injured.