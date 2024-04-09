BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

4 Star Disaster: Gen Eric Smith forced jabs on the marines - then he had a heart attack💉
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
258 views • 04/09/2024

Jim Crenshaw


April 9, 2024


Uncle Sam wants you to get jabbed and die!

So look..... there's nothing to see here. The guy spent his life in the marines and never noticed a congenital heart defect? After all the physicals? All the EKGs? By the way, there are very few heart conditions that don't disallow you from admission into the marines. The chances of him having one are slim.


His whole story stinks. He stinks. I smell BS around this terrorist thug. Too bad it didn't take him out.

Source: The Kurgan Report:


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/qlm66oiBNES3/

Keywords
vaccineheart attackgeneralvaxcardiac arrestmarinesjabinoculationinjectionjim crenshawforced jabs4 stareric smith
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy