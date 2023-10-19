BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Judge and the CIA Guy discuss our adversaries may be able to shoot our aircraft carriers out of the water with hyper sonic missles and drones while they are parked off the Gaza Strip
PatriotsCannabisCo
PatriotsCannabisCo
205 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
67 views • 10/19/2023

Our aircraft carriers are sitting Ducks for drones and hypersonic missles .  Can you even image if they blow them out of the water ?  If they did that would our Criminal Cabal infested Traitor Government use nukes on the Terrorists ?  They already want to genocide the Palestinian people along with their Traitor in arms BEE BEE Netanyaaaaaaahoooooo.  He is an illuminati Cabal player that will be arrested at some point and charged with his crimes.  The World seems to be turning against Israel at the moment.  Not sure what will happen. 

Keywords
newsnapolitanojusge
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy