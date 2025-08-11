Famous Actress Flees Manipulative, Controlling, Self-Worship Scientology Cult - Joy Villa

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What would you do if you were trapped in a cult that controlled your every move? Would you have the courage to walk away? This is the very real problem Joy Villa faced when she found herself too deep in Scientology. As a successful actress, recording artist, and entrepreneur, the Scientology movement controlled her life and took credit for her success. She became exhausted with the constant demands from the cult and its false teachings about self-worship and fear. Today, Joy is free from Scientology and washed in the blood of Jesus Christ. This is her story of surviving Hollywood manipulation, agency trafficking, and Scientology cultism. If you think there is no way out of a dangerous cult, think again. Joy is here to prove that it can be done!
TAKEAWAYS
Scientology appeals heavily to pride and conditions its followers to worship themselves
There are only around 15,000 scientologists worldwide, yet the church is worth billions of dollars
Being involved with Scientology is like being in a narcissistic relationship
Scientology is not quirky - it’s based upon witchcraft and demonic beliefs
