❗️INFANTS were Allegedly Used by Major Western Pharmaceutical companies for Testing Drugs during Experiments that were held on Patients at the Mariupol Hospital

❗️ Infants were allegedly used by major Western pharmaceutical companies for testing drugs during experiments that were held on patients of the psychiatric ward of the Mariupol hospital, according to documents seen by Sputnik.

The list of patients who were administered one of the drugs included infants under one year old. The drug was also administered to children aged from one to 11 years.

The documents were discovered by builders in the basement of hospital No. 7 in Mariupol during its restoration.