Tucker Carlson interviews President Donald Trump on Debate Night - Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump being far ahead in the polls, decides to be interviewed by Tucker Carlson on X/Twitter while the "Vice-Presidential Debate" is commencing in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
This interview may have been the most-watched interview in history.
More redpill videos and info here: https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/