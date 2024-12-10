Alien WHITE Rabbit on Syria

This is for those who can focus within deep subjects, rather than comply to a dictating De Facto=Deep State. A further rule-out of the short sighted: although I initially set the microphone at 80%, the computer again overruled & I find the setting self-adjusted to only 27%. So, only those who're willing to put their ears up to their speakers or use a headset---will you hear! Others will have to wait for Tucker Carlson to interview me! Or tell Trump to seek Anna Von Reitz for advice!

The “New, Reformed” ISIS Terrorists - With US $ Billions, Gladly Go To War For the Globalist Agenda -Posted By: GeorgeEaton:

https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=249125

George Eaton writes of an anti-Rabbit Hole Syria; with the Rabbit Hole 2-Dimensional lawyer's illusion being here in USA/NATO.





https://annavonreitz.com/fedresandqfs.pdf >Sources are pushing the "Quantum Financial System" to replace the Federal Reserve. The real problem, rogue corporations operating as mercenary forces in

collusion with centralized banks, and all under color of law, still hasn't been

addressed. Now you know why we don't trust and won't accept the QFS Offer. QFS would have to be run by different parties and control of QFS would have to be in the hands of non-political civilian authorities who are accountable to the public.

Failing that, QFS is just the Federal Reserve on Speed.

You must understand who, or rather what, is either illusion or reality:

https://annavonreitz.com/formofgovernments.pdf

258 page 1912 Pujo Committee Hearings on Banking and Currency (This was spear-headed in 1911 by Congressman Charles Lindbergh) https://www.archives.gov/legislative/resources/education/money-trust https://info.publicintelligence.net/PujoCommitteeReport.pdf

See 1973 Congressional Hearings looking @ 1933 Amended Trading with the Enemy Act=reclassify Public as enemy: https://emergency-usa.blogspot.com/p/fdr-s-use-of-trading-with-emeny-act.html

Where is that Rabbit Hole? Illusion @ Roswell & more importantly elsewhere: amazon.com/Duncan+Phelps/Roswell-was-False-Flag-Phenomena-ebook

Also look @ Admiral Byrd's Antarctic 1946 Operation High Jump & how it fits in. Also, high altitude nuclear detonations caused a ripple in Timing-frequency on the Universe.

Further, 1943 Philadelphia Experiment may have cause the Mandela Effect/our TimeLine alteration & 1944 assassination of FDRoosevelt.

Which is an illusion?:

https://benjaminfulford.net/beyond-blue-beam-37/





THE BIG PROBLEM: There is NO leader! ..No President has NOT given their oath/pledge to the western ONE CORPORATION [3rd Party=middle"men"] Bankster. Here is the Catch-22 which I Am has solved. Does that make me THE last standing public leader by default?? Have you "Been listening & solved our dilemma?"(Consciously, & then made public Record/a lawful standing on that?)

Unfortunately, today the only reliable process that can determine who is the most able to be a Positive role model for the leader of a free-world is an A.I. BEAST computer system! In mid-January, why not ask Alexa: "Who would make the best advances for all, as a positive President by what they have personally-actually-factually recorded for the public by voice, in writing, & living action?"





I remember in the early 50s there were popular descriptions of bodies & a live one @ Roswell crash looking as childlike oriental. That is because they were exactly that! "Greys" only morphed onto the scene after Whitley Strieber gained popularity due to his handlers: MJ-12 & media hype.

Later in the War the Japanese had to increasingly get younger pilots to fly their airplanes. During that time they discovered the younger they were they could handle the higher altitudes than grown men. So they raised children on less oxygen & children could fly as high as a B-29. Like Tibetan packers can work at extremely high altitudes with no problem due to a birth there!

Aliens of a Rabbit Hole/inner CityOfLondon/Zionists assassinated Lawrence of Arabia who was working it so the Middle East would be divided up so as to allow sovereign Tribes to have their own individual rule Nation.