You did not get this: US Can Not Stop Iranian Missiles 04/19/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Defense Sector is in a Panic because Iran Missiles Defeated “Most Advanced, integrated, ABM Defensive Systems”. This has Defense Experts terrified. Iran’s Ballistic Missiles got through and almost no one noticed this “problem” because there was no media coverage of this.
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support