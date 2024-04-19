BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
You did not get this: US Can Not Stop Iranian Missiles 04/19/2024
The Prophecy Club
256 views • 04/19/2024

The Defense Sector is in a Panic because Iran Missiles Defeated "Most Advanced, integrated, ABM Defensive Systems". This has Defense Experts terrified. Iran's Ballistic Missiles got through and almost no one noticed this "problem" because there was no media coverage of this.


Keywords
russianuclear warnuclear missilesprophecy clubiran missilesstan johnsonthe bearprophecy with stanworld chess champions
