Barack Obama pays surprise visit to Downing Street
Obama was seen entering through the black door of Number 10 Downing Street at around 3pm, and left around an hour later, Sky News reports.
Downing Street said the former US president was visiting informally, and that he was in London as part of his work with the Obama Foundation.