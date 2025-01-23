Inauguration Anomalies, MNRA and What Lies Ahead - Riccardo Bosi | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 39

Inauguration Anomalies, MNRA and What Lies Ahead





- The inauguration anomalies sorted out brilliantly by Riccardo Bosi





- What are we in store for in 2025 – The hard truths





- We are transitioning now from unconventional to a visible conventional war





Trump now has all the power and Authority of the US to take down the DS





- Trump a DS stooge for the NWO? Think again!





- Trump and the Press Conference MNRA? What is REALLY going on with DJT

and MRNA? Stargate?





- Bible no bible – what did DJT and the white hats signal to us with all these

anomalies?





- What’s going on through the eyes of the Normies-Anons and DS





- The DS is collapsing upon itself





- Why the “pardons” are perfect and of course will not come to be how and why





- In war – its 40% Force and 60% fraud





- Impeachments coming and the reversal of EO’s laws and more





- Bosi’s greatest concern in 2025 and forward is “ a lot of people will die”





- DJT and the white hats prevented the population from being reduced to 500

million





- We must become more Christ like – this is a spiritual war





- What is the Golden Age?





- Will Australia become a state like Canada?





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





