Inauguration Anomalies, MNRA and What Lies Ahead - Riccardo Bosi | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 39
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
67 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
87 views • 7 months ago

Inauguration Anomalies, MNRA and What Lies Ahead


- The inauguration anomalies sorted out brilliantly by Riccardo Bosi


- What are we in store for in 2025 – The hard truths


- We are transitioning now from unconventional to a visible conventional war


 Trump now has all the power and Authority of the US to take down the DS


- Trump a DS stooge for the NWO? Think again!


- Trump and the Press Conference MNRA? What is REALLY going on with DJT

and MRNA? Stargate?


- Bible no bible – what did DJT and the white hats signal to us with all these

anomalies?


- What’s going on through the eyes of the Normies-Anons and DS


- The DS is collapsing upon itself


- Why the “pardons” are perfect and of course will not come to be how and why


- In war – its 40% Force and 60% fraud


- Impeachments coming and the reversal of EO’s laws and more


- Bosi’s greatest concern in 2025 and forward is “ a lot of people will die”


- DJT and the white hats prevented the population from being reduced to 500

million


- We must become more Christ like – this is a spiritual war


- What is the Golden Age?


- Will Australia become a state like Canada?


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

new world orderspiritual wargolden agericcardo bosi insightsinauguration anomaliestrump 2025 visionunconventional to conventional wards collapsemnra press conferencetrump and mrnabible signalswhite hats strategyeo reversalswar tacticsbosi predictionsaustralia futurepopulation preservationchrist-like calltrump authorityglobal power shifts
