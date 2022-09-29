© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HLaj4z4i-m0
【Exclusive】9/29/2022 Miles Guo: The intel of Khamenei's imminent death will affect the prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum, oil and natural gas and etc.; the political map of the world will be altered; By tonight, we will see drastic changes in the global commodity market, energy market and financial market. The whole world will benefit from the foreseen political change in Iran!