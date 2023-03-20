Hard to Believe She's This Clueless

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
Awaken With JP
Get your Infrared Sauna Blanket at https://boncharge.com/jpreacts
Use Code "JPREACTS" for 15% Off!
Get your Freedom Merch Here - https://bit.ly/3SqObSZ
See my LIVE Comedy Shows - https://awakenwithjp.com/pages/tour
Take a stand against censorship. Join my Awakened Warriors Email List - https://awakenwithjp.com/joinme
In this video I react to Kamala Harris's recent appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert...
Listen and Subscribe to my Podcast here:
https://apple.co/3fFTbPC
Connect with me at:
http://www.facebook.com/AwakenWithJP
http://www.Instagram.com/AwakenWithJP
http://www.twitter.com/AwakenWithJP
https://mewe.com/p/awakenwithjp
https://parler.com/profile/AwakenWithJP
http://www.AwakenWithJP.com
https://rumble.com/AwakenWithJP