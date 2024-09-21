BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Shanmuganathan Nagasundaram: Death of the Dollar & Coming Transition Back to Gold
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
394 followers
1
64 views • 8 months ago

Shanmuganathan Nagasundaram discusses his fantastic new book RIP USD, the history of money, the coming collapse of the dollar, and the end of the world as we know it. We are getting close to the moment of truth and the bursting of multiple financial bubbles. He gives his thoughts on the geopolitical ramifications (e.g. war), the petrodollar and petroyuan, BRICS, Bitcoin, CBDCs, and why he thinks that ultimately everyone will revert back to gold. He shares his potential future gold price estimate and how people can best protect themselves.


Websites

RIP USD: 1971 - 202X https://www.amazon.com/RIP-USD-1971-202X-Forward/dp/B0D6PFJ2C7

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/shanmuganathan-n-40b8901

X https://x.com/RIP_USD_202X


About Shanmuganathan Nagasundaram

Shanmuganathan Nagasundaram is an investor, economist, and author of "RIP USD: 1971 - 202X ...and the Way Forward".


Keywords
bitcoincollapsegoldcryptosilverdollarpetrodollarbricspetroyuan
