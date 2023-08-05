RUSSIAN Oil Profits Collapse as Refined Sales Crash & China & India Refine Cheap Russian Crude

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RUSSIA's Refined Oil Sales have COLLAPSED following the introduction of the Ban & Price Cap on REFINED Products on 5th February 2023 as INDIA & CHINA do not want to but expensive Finished Products and are using CHEAP RUSSIAN CRUDE to produce & export their own Refined Products. In this video I provide more details on the problems that Russia is now facing.
Chapters:
0:00 Intro
2:45 REFINED OIL PRODUCTS
5:36 RUSSIAN REFINED OIL
8:59 SECONDARY REFINED OIL
12:12 INDIA
15:13 CHINA
17:03 UAE & SAUDI ARABIA
18:47 SUMMARY & CONCLUSION