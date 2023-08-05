BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RUSSIAN Oil Profits Collapse as Refined Sales Crash & China & India Refine Cheap Russian Crude
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
258 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
93 views • 08/05/2023

RUSSIA's Refined Oil Sales have COLLAPSED following the introduction of the Ban & Price Cap on REFINED Products on 5th February 2023 as INDIA & CHINA do not want to but expensive Finished Products and are using CHEAP RUSSIAN CRUDE to produce & export their own Refined Products. In this video I provide more details on the problems that Russia is now facing.

Chapters:

0:00 Intro

2:45 REFINED OIL PRODUCTS

5:36 RUSSIAN REFINED OIL

8:59 SECONDARY REFINED OIL

12:12 INDIA

15:13 CHINA

17:03 UAE & SAUDI ARABIA

18:47 SUMMARY & CONCLUSION

Keywords
russiaoilrefinedcrudejoe blogsglobal demandchina and india import cheap crude
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy