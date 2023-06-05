Elon Musk: I Believe in the Second Amendment Because It Protects the First

“There’s no deal at all [with Tucker Carlson],” clarified Elon Musk.

“We did talk, and he did ask me if he does something on Twitter, will we censor it? And I was like, well, no, we believe in the First Amendment and Second Amendment, too, for protecting the First Amendment.”





He continued. “As long as it [speech] is lawful, then we will not suspend the account.”





