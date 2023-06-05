© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Elon Musk: I Believe in the Second Amendment Because It Protects the First
“There’s no deal at all [with Tucker Carlson],” clarified Elon Musk.
“We did talk, and he did ask me if he does something on Twitter, will we censor it? And I was like, well, no, we believe in the First Amendment and Second Amendment, too, for protecting the First Amendment.”
He continued. “As long as it [speech] is lawful, then we will not suspend the account.”
